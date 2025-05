Operation Sindoor: Transforming India's Defence and Diplomatic Landscape

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Saturday that Operation Sindoor has drastically altered India's defence and diplomatic dynamics, with global ramifications. Singh, Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, criticized the Indus Water Treaty for its inequity, attributing it to then PM Nehru's appeasement efforts towards Pakistan.

Singh highlighted the shift in India's defence stance post-2019 Pulwama attacks, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed full autonomy to the forces. This change contrasts with the pre-2014 constraint where military action required governmental approval from New Delhi.

Operation Sindoor, initiated to dismantle terrorism infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, symbolizes India's proactive defence approach. Singh stated that India, under Modi, eschews knee-jerk responses, opting instead for strategic timing in military operations, signaling a leadership role on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)