Operation Sindoor: A Landmark Strike Inside Pakistan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised 'Operation Sindoor', marking a historic military strike by Indian armed forces 100 km inside Pakistan. The operation targeted terrorists, eliminated nearly 100 operatives, and destroyed multiple military installations following the Pahalgam attack, showcasing India's robust defense capabilities under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a historic move, Indian armed forces executed 'Operation Sindoor', striking 100 km inside Pakistan in response to terrorist activities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday. Speaking in Kolavada, he highlighted the operation's success in neutralizing nearly 100 terrorists and crippling Pakistan's military infrastructure.

Praising the Indian Army's capabilities, Shah attributed the decisive strike to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership, emphasizing it as a turning point in India's defense strategy against terrorism. He noted that the global community is applauding India's precise military action and Modi's resolute approach.

Operation Sindoor followed the brutal Pahalgam attack, where 26 Indians were killed. The Indian military's retaliatory strike demonstrated a new doctrine of preemptive action, sending a clear message to adversaries about India's robust defense posture. Shah reaffirmed India's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and warned potential attackers of severe repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

