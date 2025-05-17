Left Menu

Social Media Storm: SP's Controversial Post Sparks FIR in Lucknow

An FIR was lodged in Lucknow against an unknown handler of the Samajwadi Party's media cell for an objectionable social media post targeting UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. The post has been accused of being derogatory and anti-women, aiming to incite division and disrupt social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:50 IST
Social Media Storm: SP's Controversial Post Sparks FIR in Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was lodged in Lucknow on Saturday against an unknown individual associated with the Samajwadi Party's (SP) media cell following an allegedly objectionable post on social media. The post targeted Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak from the official X handle of the SP.

According to police, the complaint was registered by Anand Dwivedi, Lucknow Metropolitan President of the BJP. Dwivedi claimed that the post contained derogatory content against the deputy chief minister's deceased mother, accusing it of reflecting an anti-women and disruptive mentality within the SP. The post allegedly insulted Pathak's family lineage and attempted to incite societal division.

The FIR was filed under several sections of the BNS and the IT Act, including charges of intentional insult, public mischief, and defamation. In response, Pathak criticized the SP's conduct on social media, and BJP workers staged protests. The controversy has escalated into a broader political clash between SP and BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025