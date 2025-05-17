Social Media Storm: SP's Controversial Post Sparks FIR in Lucknow

An FIR was lodged in Lucknow on Saturday against an unknown individual associated with the Samajwadi Party's (SP) media cell following an allegedly objectionable post on social media. The post targeted Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak from the official X handle of the SP.

According to police, the complaint was registered by Anand Dwivedi, Lucknow Metropolitan President of the BJP. Dwivedi claimed that the post contained derogatory content against the deputy chief minister's deceased mother, accusing it of reflecting an anti-women and disruptive mentality within the SP. The post allegedly insulted Pathak's family lineage and attempted to incite societal division.

The FIR was filed under several sections of the BNS and the IT Act, including charges of intentional insult, public mischief, and defamation. In response, Pathak criticized the SP's conduct on social media, and BJP workers staged protests. The controversy has escalated into a broader political clash between SP and BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)