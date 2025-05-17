Controversy Erupts Over Inclusion of Gaurav Gogoi in Diplomatic Delegation

An escalating political row has emerged as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to exclude Gaurav Gogoi from a diplomatic delegation set to address issues of Pakistan-backed terrorism. Sarma cited concerns over national security, alleging Gogoi's connections to Pakistan.

Sarma's claims, posted on social media, argue that including the Assam MP in the four-member parliamentary team could compromise 'national security'. He referenced documents reportedly showing a prolonged stay in Pakistan by Gogoi and ties to a Pakistan-based NGO through his spouse.

In response, Gogoi challenged Sarma to present evidence supporting these allegations, questioning if similar scrutiny has been applied to BJP members. He rebuffed the claims as attempts to smear his reputation, expressing confidence in his innocence and demanding transparency from the government.

