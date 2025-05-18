Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Operation Gideon Chariots Intensifies

Israel has launched Operation Gideon Chariots in the Gaza Strip to pressure Hamas to release hostages. As negotiations falter, airstrikes continue to claim lives. The situation remains dire with a three-month blockade threatening a humanitarian crisis, despite plans for a new U.S.-backed aid effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 01:17 IST
The Israeli government announced the launch of Operation Gideon Chariots, a significant military initiative aimed at pressuring Hamas to release hostages amid incessant airstrikes across Gaza. The operation is led by Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify efforts to dismantle the Gaza-based militant group.

Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Qatar have stalled, even as Hamas made a goodwill gesture by releasing an Israeli-American hostage prior to U.S. President Trump's Middle East trip. Despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes that resulted in more casualties, hopes for humanitarian aid resumption remain dim due to the blockade imposed by Israel for three months.

Reports indicate that more than 150 people were killed in recent airstrikes, with casualties including a number of children. A U.S.-backed humanitarian organization plans to deliver aid, but faces resistance from international bodies, including the U.N. The severe blockade and continued violence underline the urgent need for a resolution to the escalating conflict.

