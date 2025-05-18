Left Menu

Owaisi Challenges Opposition: Championing Muslim Voices in Indian Politics

In a pointed critique, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi argues that the BJP's electoral success is due to the opposition's failures and Hindu vote consolidation. He refutes claims of aiding the BJP, instead highlighting the need for Muslim political representation in India, calling out opposition neglect of Muslim voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:02 IST
Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing analysis of India's political landscape, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged the notion that his campaigns draw votes away from anti-BJP forces. He asserts that the BJP's consistency in winning elections stems from the opposition's inability to present a viable alternative and their neglect of minorities.

Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, countered criticism of his political reach beyond Hyderabad by accusing opposition parties of taking Muslim support for granted. He emphasized the scant representation of Muslims in India's legislative bodies despite making up a significant portion of the population.

Calling for greater Muslim participation in politics, Owaisi lamented that despite being the largest minority, Muslims are largely sidelined. He urged political entities to cease treating them merely as vote banks and to work towards their empowerment and fair representation in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

