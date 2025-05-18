Israeli Strikes Intensify in Gaza, Civilians Caught in Crossfire
Overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have claimed the lives of at least 66 people, among them women and children, according to local hospitals and medical sources. These attacks come as part of Israel's intensified military operations aimed at pressing Hamas toward agreeing to a temporary ceasefire.
The surge in violence highlights the ongoing conflict's devastating impact on civilians in the region, with Palestinian authorities reporting hospitals struggling to cope with the high influx of casualties.
As of now, the Israeli military has not offered any immediate comment regarding the latest bout of airstrikes, which mark a significant escalation in efforts to exert pressure on Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
