Political Tensions Flare: BJP vs SP in Amethi

Tensions escalated in Amethi as BJP workers voiced outrage over a contentious comment made by Samajwadi Party's media cell about Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's mother. The protesters publicly burned an effigy of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and vocally expressed their displeasure on Sunday.

BJP district president, Sudhanshu Shukla, condemned the post as indecent and disrespectful, sparking widespread anger within the Brahmin community. This led to a demonstrative act at Rajarshi Tiraha, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

In a legal response, an FIR was filed in Lucknow citing charges such as intentional insult and defamation. BJP's Lucknow Mahanagar president, Anand Dwivedi, pointed towards an 'anti-women mentality' displayed by the SP. Deputy CM Pathak further criticized SP's conduct in a viral social media post, questioning the party's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)