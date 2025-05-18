A Tribute to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on His 74th Birthday

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Describing him as a 'symbol of simplicity, purity, and discipline,' Adityanath's message highlighted Dhankhar's esteemed qualities.

Vice-President Dhankhar, who also serves as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, marked his 74th birthday. In a Hindi note on X, Adityanath expressed his best wishes for Dhankhar's health and longevity, invoking blessings from Lord Shri Ram.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak joined in the felicitations, echoing the sentiments of health and long life. Maurya referred to Dhankhar's previous role as West Bengal's governor and extended his own birthday blessings, while Pathak offered heartfelt congratulations to the vice-president.

(With inputs from agencies.)