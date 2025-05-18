Left Menu

A Tribute to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on His 74th Birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries extended warm birthday wishes to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, celebrating him as an emblem of simplicity and discipline. Dhankhar, who also chairs the Rajya Sabha, turned 74, receiving blessings for a healthy and long life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Describing him as a 'symbol of simplicity, purity, and discipline,' Adityanath's message highlighted Dhankhar's esteemed qualities.

Vice-President Dhankhar, who also serves as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, marked his 74th birthday. In a Hindi note on X, Adityanath expressed his best wishes for Dhankhar's health and longevity, invoking blessings from Lord Shri Ram.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak joined in the felicitations, echoing the sentiments of health and long life. Maurya referred to Dhankhar's previous role as West Bengal's governor and extended his own birthday blessings, while Pathak offered heartfelt congratulations to the vice-president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

