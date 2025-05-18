India Showcases Defence Prowess at LIMA 2025

India is set to highlight its growing defence capabilities at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025) in Malaysia. Scheduled from May 20-24, the exhibition will witness participation from several Indian defence public sector units, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The Indian delegation, led by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, will inaugurate an Indian pavilion at the event. Alongside, Indian assets such as the Dornier aircraft and a naval ship will also be on display, underscoring India's technological prowess in the field.

The visit, further solidified by meetings with Malaysian Defence Minister Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, aims to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation and strategic partnership established in 2024. LIMA, initiated in 1991, is one of the Asia-Pacific region's most esteemed maritime and aerospace exhibitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)