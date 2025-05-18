H D Deve Gowda at 92: Still Driven by Dedication to Public Service

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda marked his 92nd birthday by reaffirming his dedication to his party and public service. At his party office celebration, Gowda stated his intent to remain active as a party worker despite his advancing age.

Although he regretted not being able to visit Tirupati due to knee pain, Gowda expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes from colleagues and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi praised Gowda's statesmanship and dedication to public service.

Gowda, who served as India's Prime Minister from June 1996 to April 1997, and Karnataka's Chief Minister before that, continues to be a respected figure in Indian politics, known for his wisdom and insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)