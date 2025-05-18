Canadian Government's Budget Deliberation: A Strategic Pause

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Sunday that the federal government plans to introduce a budget by autumn. This announcement closely follows earlier remarks from Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, indicating an economic update from the new Liberal government is anticipated later in the year.

Carney made this statement while attending Pope Leo XIV's inauguration at the Vatican, shortly after Champagne mentioned that a rushed budget could hinder operations due to a narrow three-week window with a new cabinet. Carney emphasized that presenting a budget before crucial events like the NATO summit in June would be premature.

The government aims to enhance the public sector's productivity and explore cost-reduction avenues. A more comprehensive budget is expected in the fall, focusing on major themes such as defense expenditure, economic projections, and tariffs in relation to the United States. This decision comes amid political dialogue after Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized perceived inaction on tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)