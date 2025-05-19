Portugal's Democratic Alliance Poised for Win Amid Political Uncertainty

Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance is leading the polls in Sunday's early parliamentary election, though lacking a decisive majority, thus perpetuating potential political instability, exit polls revealed.

This latest election, prompted by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's previous government losing a confidence vote, highlights ongoing political struggles in the country. Voters have seemingly disregarded opposition accusations against Montenegro, focusing instead on pivotal issues like housing and immigration.

The election's outcome could influence key economic initiatives, such as the Northern lithium mining project and the privatization of TAP airline, amid Portugal's commendable economic performance compared to European counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)