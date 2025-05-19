Centrist Victory: Nicusor Dan Poised to Win Romanian Presidency
Centrist candidate Nicusor Dan is set to win the Romanian presidential election with 54.32% of the vote. The election has garnered significant attention across Europe amidst growing support for hard-right politics, as Dan faces off against rival George Simion, who holds 45.68% of the vote.
In Romania's keenly observed presidential election, centrist candidate Nicusor Dan is leading with 54.32% of the vote, effectively placing him ahead of hard-right opponent George Simion, who has garnered 45.68% of the votes.
This election has captured European attention, with Dan's victory appearing imminent as 97% of ballots have already been counted.
Exit polls had previously indicated a favorable outcome for Dan, highlighting the broader political shifts in the region amid rising support for U.S. President Donald Trump.
