Centrist Victory: Nicusor Dan Poised to Win Romanian Presidency

Centrist candidate Nicusor Dan is set to win the Romanian presidential election with 54.32% of the vote. The election has garnered significant attention across Europe amidst growing support for hard-right politics, as Dan faces off against rival George Simion, who holds 45.68% of the vote.

Bucharest | Updated: 19-05-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 01:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

In Romania's keenly observed presidential election, centrist candidate Nicusor Dan is leading with 54.32% of the vote, effectively placing him ahead of hard-right opponent George Simion, who has garnered 45.68% of the votes.

This election has captured European attention, with Dan's victory appearing imminent as 97% of ballots have already been counted.

Exit polls had previously indicated a favorable outcome for Dan, highlighting the broader political shifts in the region amid rising support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

