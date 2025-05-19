Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Chinese Flag Planting Stirs Taiwan Debate

Amid rising tensions, Taiwan's coast guard warns of China's attempts to disrupt public morale as President Lai Ching-te approaches his one-year anniversary. Recent events, including images of a Chinese flag planted on a Taiwan beach, highlight concerns over potential political warfare and military drills by Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's coast guard has issued a stark warning about potential disruptions to public morale orchestrated by China as President Lai Ching-te marks his one-year anniversary in office this week. This statement follows the circulation of social media images depicting a Chinese flag on a Taiwanese beach.

China, which labels President Lai a "separatist," has dismissed his dialogue overtures and maintains sovereignty claims over Taiwan, an independently governed democracy. Lai insists that only the Taiwanese people can determine their own future, as tensions simmer ahead of the anniversary.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has cautioned against possible military drills by Beijing aimed at unsettling the island. Recent footage allegedly showing a man planting a Chinese flag after sailing across from China was shared online but later removed. Meanwhile, Taiwan's coast guard apprehended two Chinese nationals for illegal entry on a rubber boat, further intensifying the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

