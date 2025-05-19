Tensions Rise as Chinese Flag Planting Stirs Taiwan Debate

Taiwan's coast guard has issued a stark warning about potential disruptions to public morale orchestrated by China as President Lai Ching-te marks his one-year anniversary in office this week. This statement follows the circulation of social media images depicting a Chinese flag on a Taiwanese beach.

China, which labels President Lai a "separatist," has dismissed his dialogue overtures and maintains sovereignty claims over Taiwan, an independently governed democracy. Lai insists that only the Taiwanese people can determine their own future, as tensions simmer ahead of the anniversary.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has cautioned against possible military drills by Beijing aimed at unsettling the island. Recent footage allegedly showing a man planting a Chinese flag after sailing across from China was shared online but later removed. Meanwhile, Taiwan's coast guard apprehended two Chinese nationals for illegal entry on a rubber boat, further intensifying the situation.

