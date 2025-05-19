Tragedy Strikes in English Channel Migrant Crossing

A tragic incident unfolded as a boat carrying migrants attempting to traverse the English Channel met with peril near Boulogne-sur-Mer, resulting in one fatality as confirmed by the French local authority of the region.

Despite the tragedy, swift actions by the French authorities led to the rescue of 62 individuals from the compromised vessel.

The incident puts British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron under increasing scrutiny regarding their ability to manage migration effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)