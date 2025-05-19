Tragedy Strikes in English Channel Migrant Crossing
A boat carrying migrants attempting to cross the English Channel encountered trouble, resulting in one death. Sixty-two people were rescued. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron face mounting pressure to demonstrate effective migration control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:43 IST
- Country:
- France
A tragic incident unfolded as a boat carrying migrants attempting to traverse the English Channel met with peril near Boulogne-sur-Mer, resulting in one fatality as confirmed by the French local authority of the region.
Despite the tragedy, swift actions by the French authorities led to the rescue of 62 individuals from the compromised vessel.
The incident puts British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron under increasing scrutiny regarding their ability to manage migration effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka Triumphs in France, Claims First Title Post-Maternity
Justice Minister’s Apology: Unveiling the Chaos at Stade de France
Diplomatic Visit in the Making: Syrian President to Meet Macron in France
Unlocking Finance for Resilient Infrastructure: ICDRI 2025 in France
UAE-France Join Forces for Europe's Largest AI Data Hub