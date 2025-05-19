Uttarakhand's Fiscal Future: Key Talks with 16th Finance Commission

In a pivotal meeting held at the Secretariat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is actively engaging with the 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya. The discussions are aimed at determining the state's share of grants and taxes over the next five years.

Key state officials are presenting Uttarakhand's financial requirements and future priorities as they collaborate with the Finance Commission to finalize a crucial fiscal roadmap. This plan will dictate the state's development trajectory for the forthcoming five-year period.

The esteemed Finance Commission team, including members Annie George Mathew, Manoj Panda, Soumya Kantighosh, Ritwik Pandey, secretary of the commission, Joint Secretary KK Mishra, and Joint Director P Amruthavarshini, will also engage with representatives of municipal bodies, panchayats, and political parties in subsequent discussions.

These talks are essential to crafting a financial distribution framework that will significantly influence Uttarakhand's budgetary allocations and developmental agenda, ensuring equitable resource distribution to meet its growth goals in the coming years.

Upon their arrival in Dehradun on Sunday, the Finance Commission was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Dhami. The delegation received a traditional welcome accompanied by the rhythms of Dhol Damau, setting the stage for this consequential visit.

