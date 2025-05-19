Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Fiscal Future: Key Talks with 16th Finance Commission

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is engaging in critical discussions with the 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, to secure the state's share of grants and taxes. These talks at the Secretariat will shape Uttarakhand's development plans and financial distribution for the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:09 IST
Uttarakhand's Fiscal Future: Key Talks with 16th Finance Commission
Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds talks with Finance Commission team (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting held at the Secretariat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is actively engaging with the 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya. The discussions are aimed at determining the state's share of grants and taxes over the next five years.

Key state officials are presenting Uttarakhand's financial requirements and future priorities as they collaborate with the Finance Commission to finalize a crucial fiscal roadmap. This plan will dictate the state's development trajectory for the forthcoming five-year period.

The esteemed Finance Commission team, including members Annie George Mathew, Manoj Panda, Soumya Kantighosh, Ritwik Pandey, secretary of the commission, Joint Secretary KK Mishra, and Joint Director P Amruthavarshini, will also engage with representatives of municipal bodies, panchayats, and political parties in subsequent discussions.

These talks are essential to crafting a financial distribution framework that will significantly influence Uttarakhand's budgetary allocations and developmental agenda, ensuring equitable resource distribution to meet its growth goals in the coming years.

Upon their arrival in Dehradun on Sunday, the Finance Commission was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Dhami. The delegation received a traditional welcome accompanied by the rhythms of Dhol Damau, setting the stage for this consequential visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025