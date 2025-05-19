Political Shifts in Bihar: RCP Singh Joins Jan Suraaj Party Ahead of Elections

Former Union Minister RCP Singh has officially merged his political formation, Aap Sabki Awaz, with the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement was made in Patna, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal emphasized that for the people of Bihar, development takes precedence over the political maneuvers of individual leaders. Jaiswal noted that the transformations under the current administration of Nitish Kumar remain the focal point for the electorate.

Kishor, known for orchestrating major political campaigns, welcomed Singh to his party, describing the merger as an alignment of visions for Bihar's future. He criticized the Janata Dal (United)'s leadership and urged for an alternative political force focused on education, jobs, and clean governance instead of current issues of caste and contracts.

