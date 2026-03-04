Nitish Kumar's Political Future: Rajya Sabha Bound?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might soon shift his political base to the Rajya Sabha. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary hinted at this development as the deadline for Upper House nominations approaches.

'Talks are ongoing and a decision will be taken by the Chief Minister,' said Chaudhary, without providing confirmation on Kumar's immediate plans. This comes as Kumar recently celebrated his 75th birthday.

Meanwhile, Kumar's son Nishant is gearing up to enter active politics, awaiting formal induction into the JD(U). However, specifics on the succession of the chief ministerial role remain undisclosed.