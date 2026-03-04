Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Nomination Sparks Bihar Political Shifts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to file his Rajya Sabha nomination, possibly hinting at a new chief minister for the state. Accompanied by BJP's Nitin Nabin and Amit Shah, the nomination suggests a strategic political shift. The nomination period closes Thursday.

Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political landscape may soon witness significant changes as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is anticipated to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. Current indications suggest the possibility of a new state chief minister.

The nomination, expected to happen with BJP's national president Nitin Nabin and under the watch of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reflects strategic moves within Bihar's political framework. Sources close to the NDA confirmed this development to PTI on Tuesday.

This marks a pivotal moment as filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections concludes on Thursday. Additionally, there's speculation that Kumar's son Nishant might emerge as a key figure in these developments, potentially stepping into political roles soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

