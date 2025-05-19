Left Menu

Sharad Pawar's Diplomatic Dissent: Local Politics and Global Outreach

Sharad Pawar criticized Sanjay Raut for mixing local politics with international diplomacy, advising against boycotting India's global outreach efforts. Pawar emphasized the importance of bipartisan delegations addressing international issues like terrorism. Meanwhile, he addressed concerns over land for the Purandar Airport, seeking a resolution with local stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:52 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a move highlighting the intricacies of political diplomacy, NCP president Sharad Pawar critiqued Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday for intertwining local politics with India's global efforts. Raut's call to boycott the Centre's global delegations sparked the response, as Pawar urged the importance of bipartisan cooperation on international matters.

Pawar recalled his participation in a UN delegation, underlining that political differences should be set aside when addressing significant international challenges like terrorism. The Centre's initiative, involving 51 political leaders, aims to strengthen India's stance in key global capitals amidst geopolitical tensions.

Aside from diplomacy, Pawar also addressed local development issues, such as the proposed Purandar Airport. Engaging with farmers and stakeholders, Pawar promised to seek a balanced resolution that considers environmental and compensation concerns. These efforts aim to safeguard fertile agricultural lands crucial for local livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

