Portugal's Election: The Democratic Alliance's Tug-Of-War with Chega

Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) clinched a tentative victory in Sunday's snap election, but failed to achieve a clear majority. While Prime Minister Luis Montenegro calls it a confidence boost, the far-right Chega party significantly increased its share, potentially disrupting the longstanding two-party dominance in Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:20 IST
Luis Montenegro Image Credit: Twitter(@LMontenegroPSD)

The centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) emerged as the tentative victor in Portugal's snap parliamentary election, held on Sunday, but fell short of securing the majority needed to stabilize the nation's political landscape. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro lauded the result as a positive indication of confidence in his leadership.

The election saw a significant surge in support for the far-right Chega party, which could dethrone the centre-left Socialists as the principal opposition, effectively ending four decades of political duopoly in the country. The evolving political scene poses challenges, including potential delays in structural reforms, lithium mining in the north, and the handling of EU funds and TAP airline's privatization.

Gains for AD included nine additional seats in the 230-seat parliament, although Montenegro ruled out collaboration with Chega in forming a government. Chega, capturing 22.6% of the vote, increased its seats to 58. Meanwhile, the Socialists experienced a substantial loss, prompting their leader Pedro Nuno Santos to announce his resignation. Chega's leader, Andre Ventura, recovered from a health scare to declare his ambition to become Prime Minister.

