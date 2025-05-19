Left Menu

Indonesia and Thailand Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Diplomatic Milestone

Indonesia and Thailand have strengthened their relationship, forming a strategic partnership to enhance trade, investment, and security cooperation, among other sectors. This development marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and was highlighted by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's state visit, where several key agreements and discussions took place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:53 IST
Indonesia and Thailand Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Diplomatic Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant diplomatic move, Indonesia and Thailand have decided to elevate their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. This change comes as Indonesia marks a historic state visit, the first in two decades, by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The leaders of both nations, hosted in Bangkok under intermittent rain, emphasized their commitment to boosting trade, investment, and security. Agreements reached aim to solidify cooperation in crucial areas such as maritime security, counterterrorism, and communicable disease prevention.

Additionally, both nations addressed regional challenges, notably emphasizing the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. Thailand's proactive role in fostering dialogue in Myanmar was acknowledged, highlighting the importance of ASEAN unity. This partnership aims to enhance mutual interests amidst regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025