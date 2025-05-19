Indonesia and Thailand Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Diplomatic Milestone
Indonesia and Thailand have strengthened their relationship, forming a strategic partnership to enhance trade, investment, and security cooperation, among other sectors. This development marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and was highlighted by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's state visit, where several key agreements and discussions took place.
- Country:
- Thailand
In a significant diplomatic move, Indonesia and Thailand have decided to elevate their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. This change comes as Indonesia marks a historic state visit, the first in two decades, by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
The leaders of both nations, hosted in Bangkok under intermittent rain, emphasized their commitment to boosting trade, investment, and security. Agreements reached aim to solidify cooperation in crucial areas such as maritime security, counterterrorism, and communicable disease prevention.
Additionally, both nations addressed regional challenges, notably emphasizing the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. Thailand's proactive role in fostering dialogue in Myanmar was acknowledged, highlighting the importance of ASEAN unity. This partnership aims to enhance mutual interests amidst regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)