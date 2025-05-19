Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: Jaishankar's European Mission

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a significant diplomatic mission in the Netherlands on Monday, aiming to enhance bilateral relations following a tense military standoff between India and Pakistan.

This visit marks the first leg of his European tour, which includes Denmark and Germany as key stops. Jaishankar's discussions with the leadership of these nations will focus on strengthening ties and addressing mutual regional and global interests.

Jaishankar will inform European counterparts about India's Operation Sindoor, a decisive action taken against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation triggered a brief conflict, concluding in a ceasefire on May 10.

