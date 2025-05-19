Left Menu

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: Jaishankar's European Mission

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar begins his European diplomatic tour in the Netherlands to bolster bilateral relations post-military standoff with Pakistan. The visit also includes Denmark and Germany, where talks will address regional concerns and Operation Sindoor, India's response to terror attacks from Pakistan and PoK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:26 IST
Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: Jaishankar's European Mission
External Affairs Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a significant diplomatic mission in the Netherlands on Monday, aiming to enhance bilateral relations following a tense military standoff between India and Pakistan.

This visit marks the first leg of his European tour, which includes Denmark and Germany as key stops. Jaishankar's discussions with the leadership of these nations will focus on strengthening ties and addressing mutual regional and global interests.

Jaishankar will inform European counterparts about India's Operation Sindoor, a decisive action taken against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation triggered a brief conflict, concluding in a ceasefire on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025