Israel Urges Evacuation Amidst Intensified Gaza Conflict

The Israeli military issued an evacuation directive on Monday for the inhabitants of Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city, and its neighboring towns.

According to Avichay Adraee, a military spokesperson, the areas under the evacuation order will be treated as perilous combat zones, as conveyed via his social media platforms.

This directive is part of Israel's intensification of its military operations in Gaza, signaling a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)