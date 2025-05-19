Israel Urges Evacuation Amidst Intensified Gaza Conflict
The Israeli military has directed residents in Gaza's Khan Younis and surrounding towns to evacuate, citing escalating military operations. This move identifies these areas as high-risk combat zones, according to spokesperson Avichay Adraee's social media announcement, amid intensifying conflict in the region.
The Israeli military issued an evacuation directive on Monday for the inhabitants of Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city, and its neighboring towns.
According to Avichay Adraee, a military spokesperson, the areas under the evacuation order will be treated as perilous combat zones, as conveyed via his social media platforms.
This directive is part of Israel's intensification of its military operations in Gaza, signaling a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
