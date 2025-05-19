The Kremlin has voiced concerns regarding Romania's recent presidential election, labeling it as 'strange'. This comes after disqualified pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu, who was previously barred for purported Russian influence, lost to centrist Nicusor Dan. The decision to disqualify Georgescu has stirred international debate.

Nicusor Dan's victory resonates strongly among centrist policymakers in Brussels, particularly at a time when continental unity over Russia is paramount. His win against nationalist George Simion is seen as a buffer against the rising tide of far-right sentiment fueled by anxieties over migration and living costs.

Additionally, allegations about European interference have emerged. Pavel Durov, founder of the Telegram app, claims French intelligence pressured him to stifle pro-Simion voices. This claim has been firmly denied by France, though Durov is under investigation for Telegram's alleged misuse.

