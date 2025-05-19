Germany's Financial Tightrope: Navigating Budgets for 2025 and 2026

Germany's finance minister is intensely preparing the nation's budgets for 2025 and 2026, highlighting the need for fiscal prudence despite a newly created infrastructure fund. According to a confidential document accessed by Reuters, the 2025 budget draft will be approved by the cabinet on June 25. Its initial parliamentary discussion is slated for July, with finalization by the budget committee due by September, alongside legislative approval.

Simultaneously, the 2026 budget's first draft is scheduled for cabinet approval by July 30, with parliamentary deliberations set for September. Approval from Germany's lower house is planned for November and the upper house in December, adhering to the conventional schedule. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasized the necessity for savings across all ministries to ensure economic stability, as per his statements to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

Following the collapse of former Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition in November, Germany faced a delay in finalizing the 2025 budget, resulting in provisional measures since early 2023. March saw Germany's government agree on a substantial fiscal expansion, including a 500-billion-euro fund targeted at infrastructure and defenses. However, Klingbeil maintains that fiscal caution and active reforms remain crucial economic strategies.

