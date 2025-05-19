Chega's Surge: A New Era in Portuguese Politics

The far-right political party Chega made significant gains in the recent snap election in Portugal, securing an unprecedented percentage of the vote. With Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's Democratic Alliance (AD) unable to secure a majority, Chega is vying to become the leading opposition party, creating a notable shift in the country's political dynamics.

Chega, under the leadership of Andre Ventura, garnered 58 seats in parliament, marking a historic rise in its influence. Ventura touted this achievement as the end of traditional bipartisanship in Portugal, asserting that his party's ascendancy defied typical opinion polls. Despite Montenegro's refusal to ally with Chega, he vowed to establish a minority government.

The political turbulence could hamper crucial reforms and projects in Portugal, including EU fund deployment and TAP airline privatization. As voters expressed dissatisfaction with prolonged instability, Montenegro reiterated the public's desire for a stable four-year government, amidst concerns over Chega's impact on the nation's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)