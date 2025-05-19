Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mediation Between India and Pakistan

China pledges to play a constructive role in mediating a lasting ceasefire between India and Pakistan amid recent military tensions. During Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Dar's visit, key discussions include India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and China's role amidst strained India-Pakistan relations. Chinese media cautiously covers the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:29 IST
China's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mediation Between India and Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China expressed its commitment to facilitating a lasting ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Beijing for discussions with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. This move comes in the wake of escalating tensions and cross-border strikes earlier this month.

Dar's visit marks the first high-level engagement between Pakistan and China since India's precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Alongside peace talks, discussions will encompass the Indus Water Treaty, indicative of broader geopolitical concerns between the two South Asian nations.

China ensures its stance on stability in the region, stressing the importance of mutual dialogue. However, Beijing evades specific queries on alleged military support to Pakistan and remains watchful over the regional dynamics, especially given Pakistan-US interactions over the ceasefire and Afghan border security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025