China's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mediation Between India and Pakistan

China expressed its commitment to facilitating a lasting ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Beijing for discussions with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. This move comes in the wake of escalating tensions and cross-border strikes earlier this month.

Dar's visit marks the first high-level engagement between Pakistan and China since India's precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Alongside peace talks, discussions will encompass the Indus Water Treaty, indicative of broader geopolitical concerns between the two South Asian nations.

China ensures its stance on stability in the region, stressing the importance of mutual dialogue. However, Beijing evades specific queries on alleged military support to Pakistan and remains watchful over the regional dynamics, especially given Pakistan-US interactions over the ceasefire and Afghan border security issues.

