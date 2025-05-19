Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to Indian Armed Forces

The BJP's 'Sindoor Yatra' in Delhi praised the Indian armed forces for their recent operations in Pakistan. Led by prominent political figures, the march highlighted the military's efforts to protect the nation's dignity and deliver a stern message to terrorists, following effective missile strikes against terror targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a significant 'Sindoor Yatra' organized by the BJP saw a large number of women march through central Delhi's Connaught Place, celebrating the Indian armed forces' successful missions in Pakistan.

Prominent figures like Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ex-Union Minister Smriti Irani, and BJP representatives participated, underscoring the nation's gratitude for military protection.

The march took place amid heavy security, featuring patriotic songs and demonstrating a powerful message against terrorism, as recent military actions resulted in strategic strikes on multiple terror camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

