Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to Indian Armed Forces

On Monday, a significant 'Sindoor Yatra' organized by the BJP saw a large number of women march through central Delhi's Connaught Place, celebrating the Indian armed forces' successful missions in Pakistan.

Prominent figures like Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ex-Union Minister Smriti Irani, and BJP representatives participated, underscoring the nation's gratitude for military protection.

The march took place amid heavy security, featuring patriotic songs and demonstrating a powerful message against terrorism, as recent military actions resulted in strategic strikes on multiple terror camps.

