Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to Indian Armed Forces
The BJP's 'Sindoor Yatra' in Delhi praised the Indian armed forces for their recent operations in Pakistan. Led by prominent political figures, the march highlighted the military's efforts to protect the nation's dignity and deliver a stern message to terrorists, following effective missile strikes against terror targets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, a significant 'Sindoor Yatra' organized by the BJP saw a large number of women march through central Delhi's Connaught Place, celebrating the Indian armed forces' successful missions in Pakistan.
Prominent figures like Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ex-Union Minister Smriti Irani, and BJP representatives participated, underscoring the nation's gratitude for military protection.
The march took place amid heavy security, featuring patriotic songs and demonstrating a powerful message against terrorism, as recent military actions resulted in strategic strikes on multiple terror camps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Operation Sindoor
- BJP
- Yatra
- Delhi
- armed forces
- terrorism
- incursions
- missile strikes
- India
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK and India Strengthen Ties in Fight Against Terrorism and Cultural Exchange
Counterterrorism Arrests Spotlight Iranian Plot in London
Iranian Nationals Arrested in Britain's Counter-Terrorism Sweep
India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Amid Heightened Tensions
Counter-Terrorism Crackdown: Iran-Linked Arrests in Britain