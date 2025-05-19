Global Diplomatic Diary: Key International Visits and Events

The international diplomatic landscape is bustling with a flurry of important state visits and meetings, featuring numerous global leaders. Prime Minister Robert Abela of Malta and South Africa's Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile are among those embarking on official tours.

Meanwhile, significant dialogues and conferences are underway or planned, such as the European Union's multiple meetings addressing post-Brexit relations and European security frameworks. From China to Finland, leaders are discussing pivotal regional and global issues.

Upcoming notable events include ASEAN ministerial meetings and G20 Finance Ministers' gatherings, reflecting a collective global effort to tackle pressing issues across continents. The week's calendar is packed with critical engagements, underscoring the importance of international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)