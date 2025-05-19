Gehlot's Controversy: India's Response to Third-Party Mediation on Kashmir
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing US President Trump’s claims about mediating between India and Pakistan. Gehlot expressed concerns over US interference and highlighted a controversy involving MP Shashi Tharoor and the central government’s alleged mischief.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced his criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence regarding US President Donald Trump's interference in the India-Pakistan Kashmir issue. Gehlot accused Modi of maintaining an unbecoming silence on the matter, which is causing widespread dissatisfaction among the Indian public.
In remarks to journalists, Gehlot referred to Trump's claim that the US had mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, addressing sensitive topics like Kashmir and trade. The Congress leader emphasized the dangers of third-party involvement, insisting that diplomatic dialogues should remain strictly bilateral.
The discussion also touched on the role of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who faced criticism for not informing his party about participating in a delegation. Gehlot alleged it showed the central government's intent to sow discord, calling for unity in the country and highlighting alleged governmental mischief in the affair.
