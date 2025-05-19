Trinamool Congress' Patriotic Tribute to Indian Armed Forces in Goa

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) organized a significant rally in Goa's Zuarinagar in a display of appreciation for the Indian armed forces following their achievements in Operation Sindoor.

Key figures at the event included party leader Derek O'Brien and Goa state convenor Mariano Rodrigues. The rally featured a march, where participants carried national flags and banners marked with 'Tribute to our brave soldiers'. Local veterans were also honored during the event.

O'Brien clarified that this was not a political gathering and noted that comparable rallies were held in West Bengal, Kerala, Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura, following instructions from Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)