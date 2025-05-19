Trinamool Congress' Patriotic Tribute to Indian Armed Forces in Goa
The Trinamool Congress held a rally in Goa to honor the Indian armed forces' success in Operation Sindoor. Led by Derek O'Brien and Mariano Rodrigues, the event included a march featuring flags and banners. Not intended as a political move, similar rallies occurred across multiple states.
- Country:
- India
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) organized a significant rally in Goa's Zuarinagar in a display of appreciation for the Indian armed forces following their achievements in Operation Sindoor.
Key figures at the event included party leader Derek O'Brien and Goa state convenor Mariano Rodrigues. The rally featured a march, where participants carried national flags and banners marked with 'Tribute to our brave soldiers'. Local veterans were also honored during the event.
O'Brien clarified that this was not a political gathering and noted that comparable rallies were held in West Bengal, Kerala, Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura, following instructions from Mamata Banerjee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Mamata Banerjee Faces Criticism Over Murshidabad Violence
Mamata Banerjee's Mission for Peace and Support in Murshidabad
Honoring a Hero: Mamata Banerjee Assures Future for Martyred Soldier's Family
Mamata Banerjee's Call for Unity in Riot-Hit Murshidabad
Mamata Banerjee Denies Allegations of Misusing Sacred Wood