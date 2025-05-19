Left Menu

Trump and Putin: Navigating the Ukraine Conflict Stalemate

President Trump spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin to address the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite efforts to reach a ceasefire, tensions remain as European leaders pressure the U.S. for tougher sanctions against Russia. Trump's frustration grows as Moscow continues its advances into Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST
In a critical phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The dialogue aimed at resolving Europe's most violent war since World War Two follows Trump's persistent calls for a ceasefire, after years of U.S. support for Ukraine through arms provision.

Delegates met in Istanbul last week, their first encounter since 2022, but failed to achieve a truce. While Ukraine is ready for peace, Russia maintains preconditions. European leaders urge the United States to impose stricter sanctions on Russia. The call comes after consultations between Trump and leaders of Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.

White House sources confirm the ongoing call, highlighting Vice President JD Vance's comments about the U.S.'s contemplative retreat from the peace process. With both Trump and Putin standing firm, the situation remains at an impasse, particularly as new military moves by Russia add to the tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

