UN Chief Calls for Increased Aid to Gaza Amid Blockade

Israel has authorized the passage of nine aid trucks through the Keren Shalom crossing into Gaza, marking a significant development after an 11-week blockade. United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher made the announcement, emphasizing the need for a more substantial influx of aid.

In his statement, Fletcher described the current aid supply as a mere 'drop in the ocean' compared to what is urgently required. He urged for an increase in aid starting immediately to address the severe shortages faced by the region.

Fletcher also highlighted the necessity of a continuous flow of humanitarian goods, suggesting that multiple routes should be utilized. Furthermore, he recommended that commercial goods work alongside humanitarian efforts to effectively support the region's recovery and reduce the risk of looting.

