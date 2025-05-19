Left Menu

UN Chief Calls for Increased Aid to Gaza Amid Blockade

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher reported that Israel permitted nine aid trucks through the Keren Shalom crossing into Gaza after 11 weeks of blockade. Fletcher stressed the need for more aid and urged for regular supply routes and comprehensive assistance plans to prevent looting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:59 IST
Israel has authorized the passage of nine aid trucks through the Keren Shalom crossing into Gaza, marking a significant development after an 11-week blockade. United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher made the announcement, emphasizing the need for a more substantial influx of aid.

In his statement, Fletcher described the current aid supply as a mere 'drop in the ocean' compared to what is urgently required. He urged for an increase in aid starting immediately to address the severe shortages faced by the region.

Fletcher also highlighted the necessity of a continuous flow of humanitarian goods, suggesting that multiple routes should be utilized. Furthermore, he recommended that commercial goods work alongside humanitarian efforts to effectively support the region's recovery and reduce the risk of looting.

