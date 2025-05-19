Left Menu

Putin Confirms Progress in Ukraine Peace Talk Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced progress in talks with the U.S. to end the Ukraine war, proposing collaboration on a peace accord. Putin expressed readiness to work with Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of eliminating crisis root causes. Collaborative efforts with the U.S. are considered a step towards peace.

Updated: 19-05-2025 22:42 IST
Putin

During a discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin commended President Trump for his support of renewed direct dialogues between Moscow and Kyiv, indicating Russian willingness to draft a memorandum for a future peace deal.

Putin underscored Russia's clear stance, focusing on addressing crisis roots, with potential for a ceasefire if proper agreements are secured, viewing current dialogues as positive steps towards peace.

