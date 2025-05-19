Left Menu

Trump-Putin Dialogue: Navigating Ceasefire Amidst Escalating Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine conflict, considering options for peace and ceasefire. Despite talks, a truce remains elusive as Russia demands conditions, while Ukraine and Western allies seek immediate action. European leaders urge stronger U.S. sanctions against Russia amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:08 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a critical conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This call comes amid heightened tensions as Vice President JD Vance suggests U.S. withdrawal from the peace process, labeling it 'not our war'.

During the two-hour exchange, Putin expressed a potential for ceasefire contingent upon reaching specific agreements. However, despite initial talks in Istanbul, efforts towards truce stall as Russia insists on preconditions, leaving Kyiv ready but waiting for compromise.

Meanwhile, European leaders, including those from Britain, France, and Germany, pressure the U.S. for tougher sanctions against Russia. As Trump navigates this diplomatic dilemma, questions linger about America's continued role and the prospect for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

