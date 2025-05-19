International Tensions Rise Over Israel's Actions in Gaza

The United Kingdom, France, and Canada are escalating their stance against Israel, threatening 'concrete actions,' including potential sanctions for its conduct in Gaza and the West Bank.

In a joint statement, they criticized Israel's limited allowance of aid into Gaza as 'wholly inadequate' following a near three-month blockade. The statement urged an immediate cessation of 'egregious' military actions and called for unrestricted humanitarian aid.

The announcement follows developments of aid trucks entering Gaza, which the UN described as insufficient. The countries reaffirmed their support for Israel's right to defend against terrorism but criticized the escalation for being disproportionate.

