BJP Slashes Delhi MLA Fund: A Political Tug-of-War

The BJP-led government in Delhi has slashed the MLA Local Area Development Fund significantly, reducing it from Rs 15 crore to Rs 5 crore per MLA annually.

Last year, ahead of the assembly elections which saw the AAP ousted, the fund had been increased from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore by the AAP government. The recent revision, applicable from the financial year 2025-26, was confirmed by an Urban Development Department order.

Under BJP's new allocation, each of Delhi's 70 MLAs will access a sum of Rs 5 crore. This untied fund enables spending on capital projects and maintenance without a specified ceiling. Previously, the AAP administration allocated amounts ranging from Rs 4 crore to Rs 7 crore annually during their tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)