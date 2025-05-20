EU Leaders Unite to Intensify Sanctions Against Russia
European leaders, after a call with U.S. President Trump, have decided to step up sanctions against Russia. This move aims to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Both the U.S. and Europe are coordinating their efforts to negotiate and support Ukraine's journey towards peace.
- Country:
- Germany
European heads of state have reached a consensus to ramp up sanctions on Russia, following a briefing from U.S. President Donald Trump about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a German government spokesperson.
The U.S. and its European allies have charted out subsequent measures that involve coordination and possibly another technical meeting, as disclosed after President Trump's briefing of European leaders.
In a united front, all sides confirmed their commitment to assisting Ukraine in achieving a ceasefire, with the European participants pledging to boost sanctions against Russia in response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
