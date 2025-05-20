Left Menu

EU Leaders Unite to Intensify Sanctions Against Russia

European leaders, after a call with U.S. President Trump, have decided to step up sanctions against Russia. This move aims to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Both the U.S. and Europe are coordinating their efforts to negotiate and support Ukraine's journey towards peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:03 IST
EU Leaders Unite to Intensify Sanctions Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

European heads of state have reached a consensus to ramp up sanctions on Russia, following a briefing from U.S. President Donald Trump about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a German government spokesperson.

The U.S. and its European allies have charted out subsequent measures that involve coordination and possibly another technical meeting, as disclosed after President Trump's briefing of European leaders.

In a united front, all sides confirmed their commitment to assisting Ukraine in achieving a ceasefire, with the European participants pledging to boost sanctions against Russia in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025