Diplomatic Moves Toward Peace Talks for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed plans to organize a high-profile meeting involving leaders from Ukraine, Russia, the United States, the EU, and Britain to address Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskiy is in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump to expedite the meeting, potentially hosted by Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:03 IST
In a significant diplomatic effort, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans for a potential high-stakes meeting aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The proposed summit would bring together leaders from Ukraine, Russia, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

Zelenskiy, speaking in Kyiv after two telephone conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed hope that the meeting could take place soon. He suggested venues for the summit could include Turkey, the Vatican, or Switzerland.

The announcement underscores ongoing international efforts to mediate an end to Moscow's invasion, highlighting the urgency felt by Ukrainian leadership to secure peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

