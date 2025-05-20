Impressive Prospects: Trump and Putin Discuss Future of US-Russia Relations

In a significant phone conversation on Monday, President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump emphasized the potential for bolstered U.S.-Russia relations, labeling them 'impressive,' according to the Kremlin. The discourse involved discussions on a new prisoner exchange and efforts towards a peace accord in Ukraine.

Putin affirmed Moscow's commitment to engaging with Ukraine on peace negotiations, whereas Trump advocated for immediate discussions aimed at achieving a ceasefire. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov noted that the two leaders did not establish a timeline for the ceasefire but indicated Trump's desire for swift agreements.

Despite no decision on lifting U.S. sanctions, Ushakov described the exchange as warm, revealing that Trump invited Putin to call anytime and congratulated him on his grandson's birth. The leaders plan to arrange an in-person meeting, although details remain pending.

