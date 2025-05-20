Left Menu

Impressive Prospects: Trump and Putin Discuss Future of US-Russia Relations

In a phone call, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump expressed interest in strengthening U.S.-Russia relations, planning a new prisoner swap, and initiating peace talks with Ukraine. They are also exploring a future in-person meeting without setting a specific timeline for a ceasefire or addressing U.S. sanctions concretely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant phone conversation on Monday, President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump emphasized the potential for bolstered U.S.-Russia relations, labeling them 'impressive,' according to the Kremlin. The discourse involved discussions on a new prisoner exchange and efforts towards a peace accord in Ukraine.

Putin affirmed Moscow's commitment to engaging with Ukraine on peace negotiations, whereas Trump advocated for immediate discussions aimed at achieving a ceasefire. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov noted that the two leaders did not establish a timeline for the ceasefire but indicated Trump's desire for swift agreements.

Despite no decision on lifting U.S. sanctions, Ushakov described the exchange as warm, revealing that Trump invited Putin to call anytime and congratulated him on his grandson's birth. The leaders plan to arrange an in-person meeting, although details remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

