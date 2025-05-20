Trump's Diplomatic Bid Amidst Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Negotiations
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine will begin negotiations towards a ceasefire in their ongoing conflict. Despite a lengthy call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump secured no major concessions. European leaders stress the need for an immediate ceasefire and plan for broader peace talks.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that Russia and Ukraine will commence negotiations aiming for a ceasefire in their three-year conflict. This development follows a two-hour conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although no significant concessions were achieved.
Trump communicated this plan to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders, emphasizing a 30-day truce, which Putin did not fully endorse. Both leaders noted some progress, as European officials and Ukraine urge Russia for an immediate ceasefire.
The negotiations add to a complex diplomatic landscape involving potential high-level meetings and international pressure. With the Vatican's interest in hosting discussions, Trump remains focused on achieving a peaceful resolution, despite ongoing challenges and Putin's firm stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Putin
- ceasefire
- negotiations
- peace talks
- diplomacy
- European leaders
- conflict
ALSO READ
European Markets in Mild Flux Amid U.S.-China Trade Negotiations and Earnings Season
Diplomacy Delayed: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations Continue Amid Tensions
Gandhi Advocates Strong India-US Trade Negotiations
Brazil and U.S. Engage in Tariff Negotiations for Economic Understanding
Congo-Rwanda Peace Talks Resume Amid Regional Tensions