Trump's Diplomatic Bid Amidst Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine will begin negotiations towards a ceasefire in their ongoing conflict. Despite a lengthy call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump secured no major concessions. European leaders stress the need for an immediate ceasefire and plan for broader peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 02:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that Russia and Ukraine will commence negotiations aiming for a ceasefire in their three-year conflict. This development follows a two-hour conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although no significant concessions were achieved.

Trump communicated this plan to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders, emphasizing a 30-day truce, which Putin did not fully endorse. Both leaders noted some progress, as European officials and Ukraine urge Russia for an immediate ceasefire.

The negotiations add to a complex diplomatic landscape involving potential high-level meetings and international pressure. With the Vatican's interest in hosting discussions, Trump remains focused on achieving a peaceful resolution, despite ongoing challenges and Putin's firm stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

