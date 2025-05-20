Trump's Diplomatic Bid Amidst Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that Russia and Ukraine will commence negotiations aiming for a ceasefire in their three-year conflict. This development follows a two-hour conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although no significant concessions were achieved.

Trump communicated this plan to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders, emphasizing a 30-day truce, which Putin did not fully endorse. Both leaders noted some progress, as European officials and Ukraine urge Russia for an immediate ceasefire.

The negotiations add to a complex diplomatic landscape involving potential high-level meetings and international pressure. With the Vatican's interest in hosting discussions, Trump remains focused on achieving a peaceful resolution, despite ongoing challenges and Putin's firm stance.

