Soccer-Ousted Brazil FA president Rodrigues drops appeal ahead of election

The ousted president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Ednaldo Rodrigues officially withdrew his appeal on Monday to remain in office following his removal by a Rio de Janeiro court last week.

In a statement submitted to Brazil's Federal Supreme Court by Rodrigues' legal team, the former president said his decision aims to "restore peace to Brazilian football and serenity to the official's family life." A new election had already been scheduled for next Sunday by the CBF's interim president, Fernando Sarney, one of the CBF's vice-presidents who requested Rodrigues' removal.

Rodrigues confirmed through his lawyer that he will neither run for any position nor support any candidate in the upcoming vote. "In relation to the new elections called by the intervener, he declares that he is not running for any office or supporting any candidate," says the document signed by Rodrigues' lawyer Gamil Foppel.

According to the document, Ednaldo "wishes success and good luck to those who will take over Brazilian football". The document also lists a number of Ednaldo's "achievements" at the head of the CBF, including the hiring of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is expected to announce his first Brazil squad next week for their next World Cup qualifiers.

The CBF declined to comment. Only one candidate successfully registered for Sunday's election - Samir Xaud, president-elect of the Roraima Football Federation, a state with limited influence in Brazilian top-tier football.

To register as a candidate, the interested party must have the support of at least eight state federations and five clubs. The move follows a court ruling that nullified an agreement which had enabled Rodrigues to secure re-election until 2030.

The agreement was deemed invalid by the Rio de Janeiro court due to the alleged forgery of former CBF president Antonio Carlos Nunes' signature and concerns over his mental capacity.

