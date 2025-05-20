The Kremlin has dismissed the possibility of setting a deadline for a peace and ceasefire memorandum concerning Ukraine, highlighting the complexity of negotiations with Kyiv. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized detailed preparations are paramount, despite a shared eagerness for quick resolutions.

In a historic post-Brexit move, Britain and the EU have recalibrated their trade and defense ties, marking a significant rupture from past tensions. This comes amid global uncertainties propelled by previous U.S. administration policies, fostering newfound collaboration including relaxed restrictions on exports and defense agreements.

In an escalating geopolitical move, Russia has banned Amnesty International, citing their support for Ukraine. This action underscores the fraught atmosphere for human rights organizations in Russia, though Amnesty International vows to continue its mission against abuses worldwide.

