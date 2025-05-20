Left Menu

Denzel Washington's Surprise Honor at Cannes Film Festival

U.S. actor Denzel Washington was unexpectedly awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, recognizing his remarkable career achievements. The award coincided with the premiere of 'Highest 2 Lowest,' directed by Spike Lee and adapted from Akira Kurosawa's 'High and Low.' Washington's appearance highlighted the film festivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 05:23 IST
Denzel Washington was celebrated at the Cannes Film Festival with a surprise honorary Palme d'Or award on Monday, honoring his extensive and impactful career in cinema.

The ceremony coincided with the premiere of 'Highest 2 Lowest,' a film by director Spike Lee that adapts acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's classic, 'High and Low.'

Washington, who is 70, attended the festival in southern France as a prominent guest, perhaps unaware of the recognition that awaited him for his contribution to the arts.

