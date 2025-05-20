Denzel Washington's Surprise Honor at Cannes Film Festival

Denzel Washington was celebrated at the Cannes Film Festival with a surprise honorary Palme d'Or award on Monday, honoring his extensive and impactful career in cinema.

The ceremony coincided with the premiere of 'Highest 2 Lowest,' a film by director Spike Lee that adapts acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's classic, 'High and Low.'

Washington, who is 70, attended the festival in southern France as a prominent guest, perhaps unaware of the recognition that awaited him for his contribution to the arts.

