Assam's Relentless Fight Against Drug Trafficking Nets Rs2,600 Crore in Seizures

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted on Tuesday the significant achievements of the state's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking, Mission #AssamAgainstDrugs. Since 2021, this initiative has led to the seizure of narcotics valued over Rs2,600 crore and the arrest of more than 20,000 individuals as part of a broader goal to create a drug-free India.

According to official statistics, Assam Police have registered 12,398 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. These operations have resulted in the arrest of 20,293 people and the seizure or destruction of drugs worth Rs2,604.21 crore. Significant recoveries include 553 kg of heroin, 24 kg of crystal methamphetamine, and vast quantities of ganja, opium, and poppy straw. Additionally, cash totaling Rs6.85 crore was confiscated during these anti-drug missions.

Reaffirming commitment, CM Sarma emphasized his administration's efforts toward eradicating drug trafficking as part of the national mission, #DrugsFreeBharat. A recent operation, based on intelligence reports, led to the interception of a vehicle and the recovery of heroin worth Rs3.16 crore. Moreover, Assam Police recently conducted major drug raids in Kokrajhar and Golaghat districts, resulting in further arrests and drug seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)