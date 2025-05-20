Left Menu

Chhagan Bhujbal Rejoins Maharashtra Cabinet, Strengthening Mahayuti Government

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was sworn in as a minister in the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis overseeing the ceremony. Bhujbal's extensive political experience is expected to benefit the government, with his portfolio yet to be decided. His return is seen as a bolster to OBC representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:39 IST
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath at Raj Bhavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal took oath as a minister in the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government on Tuesday morning at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan. The ceremony saw Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor CP Radhakrishnan presiding over the event, officially welcoming Bhujbal back into the state's cabinet.

Prominent figures such as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present alongside other distinguished ministers of the Mahayuti government. Shinde acknowledged Bhujbal's prior ministerial roles, highlighting his vast experience and the promise it holds for the administration. The specifics of Bhujbal's portfolio are to be determined by CM Fadnavis, Shinde noted.

Minister and State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed optimism regarding Bhujbal's inclusion, recognizing him as a key OBC leader. He emphasized that Bhujbal's addition would serve to enhance the Maharashtra government's objectives, particularly in achieving the vision of a prosperous 'Viksit Maharashtra'. Having started his political journey with Shiv Sena in the 1960s, Bhujbal's career has spanned numerous pivotal roles, including serving as the fifth Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1999 to 2003.

