Celebrating Milestones: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Ninth Year in Office
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan marked the ninth anniversary of his leadership and the fourth year of his second term with a reserved celebration at Cochin International Airport. The event was attended by key members of the LDF government, amidst opposition from the UDF, who labeled the day as a 'Black Day'.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated his ninth year in office and the fourth anniversary of his second term on Tuesday. The low-key event took place at Cochin International Airport, marking a significant milestone in his political career.
Vijayan, who is the first to lead the state for two consecutive terms, was joined by ministers from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), including Roshy Augustine, K B Ganesh Kumar, and K Krishnankutty. The celebration featured a cake-cutting ceremony, underscoring the somber tone of the proceedings.
However, not everyone was in a celebratory mood. The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) marked the day as a 'Black Day', highlighting various criticisms against the government. Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeev and other prominent leaders were in attendance, with Forest Minister A K Saseendran from NCP notably absent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
