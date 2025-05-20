Celebrating Milestones: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Ninth Year in Office

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated his ninth year in office and the fourth anniversary of his second term on Tuesday. The low-key event took place at Cochin International Airport, marking a significant milestone in his political career.

Vijayan, who is the first to lead the state for two consecutive terms, was joined by ministers from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), including Roshy Augustine, K B Ganesh Kumar, and K Krishnankutty. The celebration featured a cake-cutting ceremony, underscoring the somber tone of the proceedings.

However, not everyone was in a celebratory mood. The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) marked the day as a 'Black Day', highlighting various criticisms against the government. Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeev and other prominent leaders were in attendance, with Forest Minister A K Saseendran from NCP notably absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)