Sikkim's Holi Celebration Unites Community in Vibrant Harmony

Sikkim's Chief Minister and Governor celebrated Holi at MG Marg with the community, emphasizing the festival's role in uniting people through shared traditions and vibrant colors. The celebration symbolized the arrival of spring and underscored the values of harmony and unity among Sikkim's diverse population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:22 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Governor Om Prakash Mathur joined citizens on Wednesday to celebrate Holi in the heart of Gangtok at MG Marg. The festive event, organized by Sikkim Marwadi Samaj, included High Court Chief Justice Muhamed Mustaque, several state ministers, and MLAs.

The gathering was a vibrant showcase of Holi's spirit, demonstrating how the festival transcends divides and brings people together in unity and goodwill. Chief Minister Tamang highlighted that the festival symbolizes both the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

The Holi celebration was described by Tamang as a celebration of togetherness, reflecting Sikkim's shared heritage and traditions. He expressed hope that the festival's colors bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to every home in Sikkim, bridging divisions of caste, creed, and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

